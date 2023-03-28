"As much as I dislike him" - AEW star has an interesting take on WWE Superstars working with The Miz

Despite being one of the most hated stars on the roster, The Miz is hardworking and oftentimes an underrated WWE Superstar. According to AEW star Bryan Danielson, working with The A-Lister is a great launching pad for any starting wrestler.

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) had a memorable feud with the two-time WWE Champion following the former's first retirement and subsequent run as the general manager of SmackDown. The two reignited their on-screen rivalry after Bryan returned to the ring in 2018.

When asked whether working with The Miz was a 'demotion,' on the South Kongress Podcast, Bryan Danielson dismissed the notion among many online fans.

The American Dragon instead described it as a blessing owing to The A-Lister's natural heel persona:

"As much as I dislike himas a human being, Miz really helped me and gave me a good story point and launching pad in WWE. Everything is how you take it, how it plays out. I don't think [it's a demotion], no. If it gives you an opportunity to show people what you can do, it's a great starting point because at the very least, the fans dislike The Miz. If you can go in, and you're good enough, if you go in there and have a great program with him, it's a great launching pad," said Danielson. [H/T: Fightful]

-_• Cal 🎄 @ShinyCalKicks Daniel Bryan vs The Miz, Night of Champions 2010. Daniel Bryan’s first Championship win in WWE, coming over his mentor and nemesis from NXT. Probably Miz’s best singles match at that point. Daniel Bryan vs The Miz, Night of Champions 2010. Daniel Bryan’s first Championship win in WWE, coming over his mentor and nemesis from NXT. Probably Miz’s best singles match at that point. https://t.co/TNiiB2xOqh

The Miz has a major segment on WWE RAW days before WrestleMania 39

Ahead of hosting the biggest event of the year, The A-Lister has invited Trish Stratus and the Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita for another edition of Miz TV.

Stratus reacted to her scheduled appearance on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW with The Miz, referring to her WrestleMania teammates and herself as "Big Guns."

"@mikethemiz has big…… guns joining him tonight on Miz TV. Myself, @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas bringing that main character energy before we head to Hollywood!" tweeted Trish Stratus.

Stay tuned for updates from the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW as we are officially on WrestleMania week.

Meanwhile, The A-Lister recently commented on a high-profile bout on The Grandest Stage, inviting major names outside the promotion to make appearances.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes