"I think he's messing with the wrong person" - Former WWE Champion discusses top match at WrestleMania 39

WWE is following an earlier trend after two years, announcing ahead of WrestleMania 39 that the show will have a special host: The Miz.

The 42-year-old former WWE Champion discussed the difference between preparing for a match and hosting a show, after which he humored the interviewer on TMZ Sports on the possibility of Jake Paul making an appearance at the SoFi Stadium alongside his brother for the latter's match against Seth Rollins.

Jake Paul may have proved his worth as a professional boxer despite his recent loss to Tommy Fury by decision.

The victor's brother, Tyson Fury, is also a big name associated with WWE, who appeared in last year's Clash at the Castle post-main event alongside Drew McIntyre, singing their rendition of Don McLean's American Pie.

As the host of WrestleMania 39, The Miz welcomes both Paul and Fury brothers to be involved at the Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion even believes Seth Rollins is a tough challenge for Logan Paul to overcome.

"Logan has taken WWE and really locked in and honed in on it. I think he's messing with the wrong person with Seth Rollins, but who knows? I mean, you never know what's going to happen at WrestleMania, especially at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes, make noise. So if Jake wants to get involved in that, I think it'd be more than welcome," The Miz stated. [1:39 onwards]

The A-Lister further name-dropped Tyson Fury when it was suggested that Jake Paul's opponent Tommy Fury be invited to the Showcase of the Immortals:

"Maybe all of them, Tyson as well. Tyson has been involved, so... There's a lot of things going on."

Who should The Miz pass the torch to in WWE?

The A-Lister may be next in line to spend more time in Hollywood than in the ring. A recent article by Sportskeeda Wrestling details who The Miz should pass the torch to on his way out.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman of All Elite Wrestling has been compared to The Miz many times. CM Punk went so far as to name-drop the A-Lister during his feud with MJF.

In the promo, the Straight-Edge Superstar remarked that the current AEW World Champion was a "less famous Miz," which evoked a loud reaction from the fans in attendance.

The Miz is a well-accomplished multi-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion. In recent times, albeit wrestling on television, he has taken a backseat in comparison to his frequent runs on WWE TV involving major programs.

