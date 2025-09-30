  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "As*xual reproduction" might explain how El Grande Americano made friends in WWE

"As*xual reproduction" might explain how El Grande Americano made friends in WWE

By Kartik Arry
Published Sep 30, 2025 16:46 GMT
El Grande Americano [Image source: WWE RAW]
El Grande Americano [Image source: WWE RAW]

If you were wondering how El Grande Americano spawned allies for himself on WWE RAW, then this is the article for you. Wade Barrett had a strange explanation for the same while doing commentary on Monday night.

Ad

With Rayo (Pete Dunne) and Bravo (Tyler Bate) by his side, El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) is now the leader of the faction Los Americanos. Rayo and Bravo wrestled AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on this week's WWE RAW. But just before the bell rang, Wade Barrett dropped words of wisdom about the genesis of Los Americanos:

"El Grande Americano is just breeding, but not in the traditional sense. It's like bacteria. It divides through as*xual reproduction, if you remember biology class, Joe Tess. Exponential growth: One turns into two, two's gonna turn into four, then eight, sixteen, and then before you know it, they're gonna rule the world!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The WWE RAW commentator also claimed that the Americano family "invented lucha libre." Sounds big, if true.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

El Grande Americano's offspring came up short during WWE RAW, but there's still hope

Ad

El Grande Americano's friends/children (or both) hoped to impress their leader this week. However, Rayo and Bravo could only face disappointment as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won the tag team match.

This might not be the last time their paths cross, though. On October 25, Lee is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales. We know Mysterio has his own alliance with El Grande Americano, which sets up potential interferences from the Americanos during the title match.

Ad

Of course, the trio could also cost AJ Styles in a big way. But that one would require the faction to travel to Australia. Styles will face John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, and nobody expects Los Americanos to ruin the high-profile clash. However, you can never predict what these lucha libre innovators may be up to.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Kartik Arry

Kartik Arry

Twitter icon

Kartik Arry is an avid professional wrestling fan who started writing for Sportskeeda in 2018.

In January 2021, Arry also became an editor for the website. He then went on to earn an Assistant Content Manager position for Sportskeeda's WWE section in December 2021.

Arry loves the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, and in his pastime, he enjoys watching movies and television shows.

E-Mail: kartik.arry@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kartik Arry
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications