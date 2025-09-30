"As*xual reproduction" might explain how El Grande Americano made friends in WWE

If you were wondering how El Grande Americano spawned allies for himself on WWE RAW, then this is the article for you. Wade Barrett had a strange explanation for the same while doing commentary on Monday night.With Rayo (Pete Dunne) and Bravo (Tyler Bate) by his side, El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) is now the leader of the faction Los Americanos. Rayo and Bravo wrestled AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on this week's WWE RAW. But just before the bell rang, Wade Barrett dropped words of wisdom about the genesis of Los Americanos:&quot;El Grande Americano is just breeding, but not in the traditional sense. It's like bacteria. It divides through as*xual reproduction, if you remember biology class, Joe Tess. Exponential growth: One turns into two, two's gonna turn into four, then eight, sixteen, and then before you know it, they're gonna rule the world!&quot;The WWE RAW commentator also claimed that the Americano family &quot;invented lucha libre.&quot; Sounds big, if true.El Grande Americano's offspring came up short during WWE RAW, but there's still hopeEl Grande Americano's friends/children (or both) hoped to impress their leader this week. However, Rayo and Bravo could only face disappointment as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won the tag team match.This might not be the last time their paths cross, though. On October 25, Lee is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales. We know Mysterio has his own alliance with El Grande Americano, which sets up potential interferences from the Americanos during the title match.Of course, the trio could also cost AJ Styles in a big way. But that one would require the faction to travel to Australia. Styles will face John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, and nobody expects Los Americanos to ruin the high-profile clash. However, you can never predict what these lucha libre innovators may be up to.Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.