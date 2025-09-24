Dominik Mysterio to leave The Judgment Day soon and join another faction on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio has been at odds with Finn Balor for the past couple of weeks on RAW. His surreptitious relationship with El Grande Americano has become a subject of conflict within The Judgment Day. Besides, Mysterio's actions have been quite questionable of late, as last week on RAW, he left JD McDonagh to get annihilated at the hands of Rusev.This has not only enraged Balor but has also posed a huge question about his motive within the faction. There is a good possibility that the 28-year-old could soon leave The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio could join El Grande Americano's newly formed faction, Los Americanos. Two masked luchadores have been seen alongside El Grande over the past weeks.WWE has officially confirmed their alliance through a video package that was shown this week on RAW. Although El Grande Americano's team currently has three members, there is a good possibility that Dominik Mysterio will eventually join it. The company has been highlighting his recent moniker, &quot;The King of Luchadores,&quot; quite a lot on RAW.This seems to be a major indication that Dirty Dom could eventually join Los Americanos as its new leader. His clandestine relationship with El Grande Americano could work as the catalyst for this potential association. Besides, this could help him truly establish himself as the king of luchadores in WWE after he potentially parts ways with The Judgment Day.While it is a fascinating idea, this is currently speculation. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Dominik in the coming weeks and whether his time in The Judgment Day is numbered.Dominik Mysterio to lose the Intercontinental Championship soon?Dominik Mysterio has been carrying the Intercontinental Championship since WrestleMania 41. However, the clock could be ticking on his title reign, as a massive threat in the form of Rusev has been looming over his head. Dirty Dom is set to defend his title against The Burgarian Brute next week on RAW.There is a chance that he could lose the coveted title if Finn Balor decides to betray him. However, even if the 28-year-old manages to retain the Intercontinental Championship next week, it may not remain in his grasp for long. Rusev may not stop until he captures the prestigious title.Besides, AJ Styles might also come looking for a rematch against Dominik Mysterio after Crown Jewel. Hence, there is a good possibility that Dirty Dom's days as Intercontinental Champion might be numbered. WWE seemingly has plans to push him into a fresh storyline on RAW.With him having the AAA Mega Championship, there are endless possibilities for Mysterio. WWE could feature him in the lucha libre promotion more often, making him defend that title even if he loses the Intercontinental Championship. However, only time will tell what happens.