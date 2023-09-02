Asuka gives 32-year-old WWE Superstar a new nickname ahead of SmackDown

Asuka has poked fun at a current champion ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before Payback tomorrow night in Pittsburgh. Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the premium live event. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a Steel City Street Fight, and Rey Mysterio is set to put the United States Championship on the line against Austin Theory. LA Knight will battle The Miz, and the two will have a face-to-face tonight on the blue brand. Cody Rhodes will be the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, and a legend is rumored to host Payback this Saturday night.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Asuka took to her Instagram story to mock Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. She shared a video of her spitting blue mist in Green's face and gave the champion a new nickname. The Empress of Tomorrow joked that her name should be "Chelsea Blue" as seen in the video below.

WWE releases new merchandise for Asuka

WWE has released a new t-shirt for Asuka ahead of tonight's show.

The 41-year-old superstar walked into SummerSlam as the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She defended the title in a Triple Threat against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, Belair pinned The Empress of Tomorrow to capture the title, but Iyo Sky quickly cashed in on The EST to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Asuka shared on social media today that the company has released a new shirt for her. The t-shirt has the words "Beware the Empress" on the back and is available for purchase now at the company's online shop.

Piper Niven recently returned and named herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner following Sonya Deville's injury. It will be interesting to see if the veteran attempts to find a partner to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships down the line.

