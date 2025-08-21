Asuka makes heartbreaking WWE confession: "I was alone and felt lonely"

Amid The Kabuki Warriors' turmoil with IYO SKY, Asuka made a heartbreaking confession following WWE RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow vented her frustrations and emotions after what happened backstage last Monday.

SKY made it clear on RAW that she didn't want help from her former Damage CTRL stablemates for her match against Raquel Rodriguez. After the former Women's World Champion earned the win, she was attacked by Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Rhea Ripley came out to save, as the fans cheered. However, things got heated backstage when Asuka and Kairi Sane confronted SKY and Ripley. The Empress of Tomorrow wasn't happy with getting told not to help, only for "Mami" to do it.

On her YouTube channel, KanaChanTV, the Women's Grand Slam Champion vented her frustrations with IYO SKY. She even opened up about feeling lonely when Kairi Sane left WWE in 2021, with SKY helping her overcome the sadness.

"When Kairi went back to Japan, I was alone and felt lonely. But just having IYO around really healed my heart. Sometimes we even stood on opposite sides of the ring, but when Kairi returned, we all stood together again as a team," Asuka said. [From 1:42 - 2:15]

The 43-year-old veteran also reflected on her personal history with IYO SKY in Japan. She considered SKY her equal despite being the senior based on the hierarchy of their careers.

IYO SKY breaks her silence following crash out with Asuka and Rhea Ripley backstage

While IYO SKY got the win on Monday, things didn't help backstage after Asuka and Kairi Sane confronted her and Rhea Ripley. SKY crashed out, which was valid, commenting on the situation with her "friends" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I won tonight’s Match! However, I have mixed emotions now… “FRIENDS” can be difficult…. #WWERaw #RawonNetflix," SKY tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how the story between all four stars progresses heading into Clash in Paris. The Women's World Championship is vacant following Naomi's pregnancy announcement, leaving members of the RAW women's roster angling for a possible chance at winning the title.

