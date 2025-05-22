Asuka mocks former WWE champion ahead of her highly anticipated return

Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka has been out injured for over 380 days after undergoing knee surgery in May of last year. Despite her TV absence, the Empress of Tomorrow continues to taunt other superstars through social media.

While fans eagerly await her return to the ring, Asuka's been entertaining on Twitter and Instagram. Over the past few days, she's taken several jabs at former WWE Champion and former Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley.

The most recent post, shared today, seems to imply that Bayley's muscles aren't exactly up to snuff. The post shows four images, a side-by-side of the two WWE Superstars on the bottom, and two images from SpongeBob SquarePants above, one muscular arm and...well, SpongeBob's frail noodle arm.

Again, this isn't the first time in the past 24 hours that she's targeted her once-on-screen ally. Asuka shared two Simpsons-related posts recently. One is a poorly photoshopped image of Asuka choking Bayley, compared to Homer Simpson choking his son Bart. The other is a clip of the Simpson Family reacting to two cute sheep (Bayley and Asuka) and the family shoving Bayley out of the way to admire Asuka more.

Could Asuka be teasing her first WWE feud after her return?

A lot has changed since Asuka has been on RAW or SmackDown. Damage CTRL is dead after the sudden release of Dakota Kai. IYO SKY currently rules the Red Brand as Women's World Champion.

Bayley has been MIA since being attacked by Becky Lynch before her Women's Tag Title match with Intercontinental Champion Lyra Vaklyria.

That last bit is important if Asuka is to face Bayley when she comes back. Bayley still has unfinished business, though Becky has her hands full with Valkyria. Though with a common enemy in Bayley and mutual respect between Becky and Asuka, we could see a special partnership take over RAW in the coming months.

Could we see the formation of a tag team that could rival the Two-Man Power Trip in Asuka and Becky Lynch? Only time will tell.

