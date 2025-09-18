Asuka reveals why Kairi Sane is loyal to her despite friction with IYO SKY

There has been tension between Asuka and IYO SKY in recent weeks, with Kairi Sane being caught in the middle. The Empress of Tomorrow has revealed why Sane is being loyal to her despite what has happened in the past year, mainly the quiet disbandment of Damage CTRL.

This past Monday on WWE RAW, Sane faced off against Stephanie Vaquer. Asuka was in The Pirate Princess' corner for the match, but La Primera still got the win. The four-time women's champion had a staredown with Vaquer before The Genius of the Sky appeared.

After the confrontation, Asuka discussed the issues she has with IYO SKY and why Kairi Sane remains by her side on her KanaChanTV YouTube channel.

"So listen, Japan's got this senpai-kohai system, but America doesn't have that, right? In Japan, when a senior gives orders to a junior, they gotta follow 'em no matter what, right? But I think doin' stuff like that is absolutely wrong. That's why I never give orders to anyone, especially with the juniors. I'm nice to 'em and create an environment where they can say, 'I don't like that' if they don't wanna do something, right? I never wanna be all high and mighty with people," Asuka said.

While Asuka was explaining all these things, as well as how she's against the system and prefers a "flat" friendly relationship with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane appeared like she doesn't agree by the way she looks at her "senpai."

IYO SKY to face Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza for the Women's World Championship

There are five matches on the Wrestlepalooza card, including the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer. Naomi vacated the title after announcing her pregnancy, and the match between SKY and Vaquer was initially scheduled at Clash in Paris.

But now that their title match is official, it will be interesting to see if Asuka and Kairi Sane are going to be a factor in the match. In addition to SKY, The Kabuki Warriors also have issues with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More