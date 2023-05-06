Asuka sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Asuka has delivered a cryptic message to the WWE Universe ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown.

Tonight's edition of the blue brand airs live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and is the final show before Backlash tomorrow night. The clash between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest is rumored to be the main event of the show. Cody Rhodes will be also be squaring off against Brock Lesnar at Backlash.

On the other hand, Asuka isn't advertised for a match on the show and hasn't competed since her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. The Empress of Tomorrow has accomplished a lot during her illustrious career but the one thing that has eluded her is a victory at WrestleMania.

Despite currently being on hiatus from the company, she was still selected by the blue brand in this year's WWE Draft. Ahead of the go-home show for Backlash, the 41-year-old took to Twitter to simply send an angry face emoji, and the cryptic message has wrestling fans baffled.

Asuka posts heartbreaking message after her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

Many fans believed that Asuka would pull off an upset and defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angles, but it was not meant to be.

The EST successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals and is approaching 400 days with the title. She defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 to capture the championship and was drafted to SmackDown in this year's draft.

After losing to Bianca on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Asuka is now 0-5 at WrestleMania. She posted a bizarre message on social media recently and wondered if fans would miss her if she were to ever leave the company.

"I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE!"

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me

Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! Moné FanPage @MercMoneNJPW Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan https://t.co/e9ILbFm9gh I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with meLet's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MercMoneNJPW/s… I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MercMoneNJPW/s… https://t.co/K7itr2RBuw

Asuka spent last year on the red brand and SmackDown could present a fresh start for the veteran. Fans are still invested in seeing her succeed and perhaps she challenges The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship down the line.

Who would you like to see The Empress of Tomorrow feud with on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes