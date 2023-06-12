Asuka sends message to recently returned 37-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Women's Champion Asuka has delivered a message to a recently returned superstar.

Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year to earn a title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Empress of Tomorrow gave it everything she had, but ultimately Belair prevailed and retained the title. She received a rematch against Belair at Night of Champions and defeated The EST to capture the title and end her incredible reign as RAW Women's Champion.

WWE official Adam Pearce presented her with the WWE Women's Championship this past Friday on SmackDown. The 41-year-old didn't get to enjoy the moment for too long before Charlotte Flair interrupted. The champion tried to spit mist in Flair's eyes, but The Queen was ready for it and leveled her with a big boot at the end of the segment.

Asuka took to Twitter recently to mock Charlotte Flair after she interrupted her title presentation on SmackDown. She uploaded a video featuring her smacking Charlotte in the face, and her catchphrase can be heard in the background.

WWE official Adam Pearce promised Bianca Belair a rematch against Asuka on SmackDown

Adam Pearce got himself into another precarious situation this past Friday on SmackDown.

Bianca Beliar barged into his office, and he begged her not to interrupt the title presentation later that night. Adam promised Beliar a title shot in exchange for not ruining Asuka's moment. However, Charlotte interrupted the ceremony, and Pearce gave The Queen a title shot ahead of Money in the Bank.

The EST took to Twitter to voice her displeasure with the company's authority figure after this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

"Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight.I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH? 🤔 Am I trippin or am I trippin?" tweeted Bianca Beliar.

Asuka's title reign could already be in serious jeopardy if both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are targeting her. It will be fascinating to see if either Flair or Belair can dethrone The Empress of Tomorrow anytime soon.

