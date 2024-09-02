Asuka shares cryptic update after committing to WWE future

Asuka shared an interesting message on social media after news about her WWE future broke earlier today. The veteran has not competed since Backlash: France in May.

The former champion is currently out with a knee injury, but news about her future in the company was reported today. The Empress of Tomorrow has reportedly re-signed with the promotion on a long-term deal. She was set to compete in this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament but was pulled due to her injury.

The Damage CTRL star took to her X (fka Twitter) account ahead of tonight's edition of RAW to share the cryptic update, which included a selfie with a thinking face emoji.

You can check out her post below:

The RAW star has not wrestled in 121 days while recovering from her injury. However, she did make a surprise appearance during WWE's tour of Japan last month.

Bill Apter praises WWE star Asuka for her personality

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Asuka has an incredible personality in addition to being a tremendous performer inside the ring.

Asuka has accomplished a lot during her time in the company. The Damage CTRL member is a former NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and three-time WWE Women's Champion. She won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2020 and also emerged victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter praised the 42-year-old star for her personality. He noted that she was great in the ring and a very entertaining character on WWE television.

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing," said Bill Apter. [9:35 - 9:50]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Despite all of her success in the company, Asuka remains winless at WrestleMania. She is currently 0-6 at the promotion's biggest event of the year. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the veteran, and when she will be cleared to return to action on RAW.

