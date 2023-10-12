Asuka shares update seemingly eyeing another WWE Championship

WWE SmackDown star Asuka seemingly has her eyes on another title in the company.

The veteran entered SummerSlam as the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She attempted to defend the title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at the premium live event in August. Bianca Belair picked up the victory, but her title reign was over before it began. Iyo Sky rushed the ring with the MITB contract and cashed in on The EST to become the new champion.

The Genius of the Sky defended the title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at Fastlane this past Saturday night. Flair had The Empress of Tomorrow trapped in a Figure Eight in the middle of the ring, but Bayley distracted the referee. Iyo Sky climbed to the top rope and connected with a Moonsault on The Queen to retain the title.

Earlier today, The Empress of Tomorrow took to social media to share a photo with the NXT Women's Championship around her shoulder. Becky Lynch is the current NXT Women's Champion and defeated Tegan Nox this past Monday on RAW. The veteran included a pointing emoji and a clown face as well.

Bill Apter praises WWE Superstar Asuka

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently complimented Asuka on her personality on television.

The 42-year-old superstar has had a very successful career as a WWE Superstar. Her in-ring work has received plenty of praise, but she has also developed into a great performer in other areas of the craft as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter noted that Asuka is a great wrestler but added that she also has a unique personality that captivates the WWE Universe.

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing," said Bill Apter. [9:35 - 9:50]

Asuka's former tag team partner, Kairi Sane, is rumored to be returning to the company soon. Sane departed in 2021 to return to Japan but has decided to return to WWE. Only time will tell if The Kabuki Warriors will reunite when Kairi Sane makes her return to the company down the line.

