"At least this is good" - Veteran praises Roman Reigns' nearly inaudible moment on WWE SmackDown

A veteran has recently praised Roman Reigns' recent segment on WWE SmackDown.

Jim Cornette recently opened up about the recent SmackDown segment where Triple H unveiled the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt and presented it to Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief was confronted by his cousins The Usos. During the segment, the fans' sound had to be lowered so that people watching on tv could hear what was being said in the ring.

The entire segment was appreciated by Jim Cornette on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"They [Roman, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman] all get to the top of the entranceway while Jey's still checking on Jimmy and not even on the microphone but just in the camera Paul asked Roman 'What about Jey?' And Roman says he's going to do what he always does, he'll fall in line. And scene! So what an amazing dramatic play on this week's inside the actor studio. It ain't wrestling but what the f**k, none of the other s**t is either, at least this is good," he said. [6:31-7:05]

During the segment, Jimmy Uso pleaded with Roman Reigns to work together like brothers, but Roman rejected his plea which resulted in Solo Sikoa attacking his own brother.

Jim Cornette also criticized the new title belt which was presented to Roman Reigns

The new title belt which was presented to Roman Reigns sported a similar design to the previous belts. It had a familiar WWE logo with a gold background.

During the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette was critical of the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt design.

"Triple H presented Roman with the brand new Undisputed Universal Title belt. So the two belts that he had before had the big W with a blue background and the big W with a black background and now this one looks exactly the same except it's a big W with a gold background. [...] But also is he the Undisputed Universal Champion? Isn't Seth Rollins disputing that because he's the new World Heavyweight Champion?" Cornette wondered. [0:45 - 1:36]

This week on SmackDown Jey Uso will have to choose where his loyalty stands. It will be interesting to see which side he chooses.

