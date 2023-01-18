"At what point do you quit?" - Vince Russo pokes fun at popular WWE Superstar after another loss on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently had a laugh at the expense of RAW superstar Mustafa Ali.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Ali took on Solo Sikoa in a singles bout. The seeds for this matchup were sown a few weeks ago when The Bloodline invaded the red brand and laid waste to the RAW roster. The former Retribution leader finally got his opportunity to square off against Solo, but things didn't pan out as planned as he fell victim to The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo called out the commentators for praising Mustafa Ali's never-say-die attitude. He joked that if he was beaten up as badly as Ali in every match that he competed in, he would have quit WWE long ago.

"What's the first thing that the announcers say? Yeah, that don't quit attitude. Bro, if I got my b**t kicked as many times as Ali over the last six months, I quit. Literally, at what point do you quit, bro? I would have quit after getting my b**t kicked for three months." [From 6:36 - 6:58]

Vince Russo is not a fan of The Bloodline on WWE TV

The Bloodline may be the most dominant faction in WWE at the moment, but Vince Russo is not impressed by the stable.

During the same conversation, Russo also stated that he was bored with The Bloodline storyline on TV. He then mentioned that the angle felt old and worn out after almost two years.

"I don't like The Bloodline. The reason why I don't like it is because it's old, it's worn out, they've beaten it to death. This promo that they cut tonight, every time they're on RAW, they cut the same exact promo."

Furthermore, Russo pointed out that the faction delivers a similar promo every time they are on the red brand.

