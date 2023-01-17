Former WWE veteran details why he is "bored" with The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about not liking The Bloodline.

The dominant faction made its way to Monday night RAW this week. They made it clear that they would take the opportunity to teach Kevin Owens a lesson. Following that, they also announced that Roman Reigns would be on the show next week for his Acknowledgement Ceremony, where every generation of The Bloodline will acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

Russo was on Legion of RAW, reviewing this week's episode of the red brand. He said that he was fed up with The Bloodline delivering the same promos every time they were on the flagship show. The former writer mentioned that he was tired of the storyline because it had dragged on for far too long.

"I don't like The Bloodline. The reason why I don't like it is because it's old, it's worn out, they've beaten it to death. This promo that they cut tonight, every time they're on RAW, they cut the same exact promo. So it has nothing to do with me being out of touch bro, it has to do with me being bored of the same exact promo every single time they're on RAW." [9:57 - 10:26]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

The Usos have a huge title defense next week on WWE RAW

Next week's episode of RAW will mark the 30th Anniversary edition of WWE's flagship show.

The show will be stacked, with several WWE legends and Hall of Famers making an appearance. The Usos will also put the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. The Gothic faction earned the title opportunity after they won a Tag Team Turmoil contest last week on RAW.

Who do you think will reign supreme over the RAW tag team division? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes