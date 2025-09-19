Attitude Era star is done with WWE TV

Not every wrestler can fit into the WWE product today. An Attitude Era star is well aware of that and doesn't see herself getting back on television anytime soon.

Torrie Wilson was a big part of women's wrestling back in the day, especially during the Attitude Era. Although the stipulations under which women were made to wrestle were relatively degrading, they made the most of it.

Wilson captivated a large audience and became the staple of her division before calling it quits in 2008. She has since made only a handful of appearances, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble matches in recent years.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Torrie Wilson was asked if her character would fit into the current WWE product today. She said the locker room is more welcoming than ever, but she doesn't think she would be going for a TV spot.

"I love going there now. I love all of the women. It just feels more relaxing. Everyone's more welcoming. So, I do love being around all those girls. They're all so sweet, great. Now, like just the thought of trying to claw my way into a position on TV, like, no, thank you. There's so many amazing women that are so gifted and talented that, you know, no, not for me, no, no, I could never compete with that," Wilson said.

You can check out the full interview below:

Torrie Wilson opens up on her decision to retire from WWE

During the conversation, Torrie Wilson revealed that she decided to retire from wrestling in fear of getting hurt again.

"When I left wrestling, I had back surgery, and I was just kind of tired of being on the road. I knew I was getting better in the ring, and I knew that I was going to come back and not be at full capacity, so I did not want to hurt myself again. So that's kind of why I decided to retire."

Wilson was ready to get back in the ring at WWE Evolution this year, but she was only invited to be at the kickoff show.

Does she have one more match left in her? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

