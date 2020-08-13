August 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite headlined by TNT Championship Match

Next week's AEW Dynamite will air on a special date and time, which will on Saturday, August 22nd at 6 PM EST. This week's AEW Dynamite featured the AEW debut of former WWE referee Mike Chioda, two title matches, and Tag Team Appreciation Night. Now, the lineup for next week's special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite has been revealed to be another stacked episode.

Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature two multi-man tag team matches, a showdown between two of AEW's top teams and another TNT Championship Match. Let's take a look at what's on tap for the August 22nd AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite goes head-to-head with NXT TakeOver XXX

AEW Dynamite will be moving from its usual Wednesday time slot next week as TNT preempts the show for the NBA Playoffs. The show will start at 6 PM EST next Saturday, meaning the final hour of Dynamite will go head-to-head with NXT Takeover XXX. AEW revealed the huge lineup for this special Saturday Dynamite, which will be headlined by Cody's latest TNT Championship Match. Following his hard-fought win over Scorpio Sky on this week's show with finished belt in tow, Cody was challenged by the leader of the Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee. This will mark Mr. Brodie's first title shot since his loss to World Champion, Jon Moxley, back at AEW Double Or Nothing.

That is not the only big match on tap for next week's AEW Dynamite. After their shocking heel turn and attack on the Rock N Roll Express, FTR will be in action as they face Private Party in a first-time matchup. The men who saved the Rock N Roll Express, The Young Bucks will team with one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega to face the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver and "5" Alan Angels in six-man tag team action.

Speaking of tag team action, AEW announced that the finals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament will take place on next Saturday's AEW Dynamite. This will follow the semifinal matches which will air next Monday on AEW's YouTube channel. Also, we will see a huge eight-man tag team contest as the Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade will team to face The Natural Nightmares and Jurassic Express. Finally, we will see the return of Darby Allin in action after his AEW World Title loss last week.

It is a huge night for AEW Dynamite as we will see if the company can deliver the same ratings on a Saturday. The lineup is an intriguing one for sure. Along with Takeover XXX on the same night, we are all in store for one fantastic night of pro wrestling.