"Austin would have never done that" - 62-year-old legend compares Stone Cold Steve Austin and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently compared how differently Stone Cold Steve Austin controlled the crowd to Seth Rollins.

The Texas Rattlesnake's popularity during the Attitude Era was through the roof as he commanded the loudest reactions at the time. The crowd used to come unglued whenever his iconic music hit. The fans couldn't control their emotions at the sight of Austin walking down the entrance ramp, wildly cheering for him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained how Stone Cold Steve Austin was a master at controlling the crowd. He compared the WWE Hall of Famer to Seth Rollins, who lets the fans sing his music while he stands inside the ring, taking in their love and adulation.

Russo feels that, unlike Rollins, Austin seldom allowed the crowd to dictate him and went on with his promo instead of waiting for them to calm down.

"Austin (Stone Cold Steve) would have never done that. If Austin was cutting a promo and he got a crowd response, bro, the third time, I guarantee you, you're talking through them because the minute you start talking, they shut up. You've gotta control them. You can't let them control you," said Vince Russo. (9:12 - 9:51)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin on possibly competing at WrestleMania 40

The fact that Stone Cold Steve Austin chose not to compete at WrestleMania 39 despite making a stellar in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 disappointed fans.

However, in a recent interview, The Texas Rattlesnake cleared that he wasn't ruling out a chance to get back in the ring at next year's 'Mania.

"I could. I'm not going to sit here and lobby for one because that'd be silly. It's a year away, but a year away in this business goes like that... So in the future, I'm not lobbying for it, but could anything happen? Yes. Because I always say never say never," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “The match that was pitched (to Stone Cold Steve Austin) was not with Roman Reigns.



It was Brock Lesnar, but as you can tell, pretty much from the show tonight (RAW) it’s not happening.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “The match that was pitched (to Stone Cold Steve Austin) was not with Roman Reigns. It was Brock Lesnar, but as you can tell, pretty much from the show tonight (RAW) it’s not happening.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/4aMotWiZPf

The WWE Hall of Famer had reportedly turned down a big offer to wrestle Brock Lesnar at this year's edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes