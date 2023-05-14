"I don't know what Seth's excuse is" - Former WWE personality is unhappy with The Messiah (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has lambasted Seth Rollins for his habit of standing in the ring and letting the crowd sing his theme song for minutes at a stretch.

The Messiah is one of the most popular performers in WWE right now. Fans just can't have enough of his catchy theme music and continue to sing it even after he has entered the ring and, often, even during his matches. Though it makes for an incredible viewing experience, Vince Russo recently explained its drawbacks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion criticized Seth Rollins for wasting time inside the ring. Vince Russo feels Rollins' habit "elongates" his segments and eats into others' screen time.

Russo added that though it was acceptable if he waited to soak in the reactions a couple of times, anything beyond that was unacceptable.

"I don't know what Seth's (Rollins) excuse is. I mean, my god, I would like to be in that dude's head. I don't understand the point of getting them just to sing four or five times, and it's doing another thing others don't understand. It's cutting into other people's times. You're now elongating your segment so that other people's match times are gonna cut down. And like I said, once or twice, we get it; I don't understand the point three or four times," said Vince Russo. (8:35 - 9:11)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo doesn't want Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Visionary is the clear-cut favorite to win the newly-minted WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with fans rallying in his support.

However, Vince Russo explained in a recent episode of Writing with Russo how Rollins winning would mean nothing in the long run. The wrestling veteran thinks the title should ideally be used to elevate a younger performer.

"It's all about making people. It's all about making stars. Stars are going to make money for you. Seth (Rollins) can go out there, and they can sing with him. But putting that belt on him does nothing. With this belt, you need to make somebody. But like you said, the problem is, you look up, and down that roster, there's been so much damage to everybody on that roster that it's really hard for you to take anybody seriously in that role," said Vince Russo.

Seth Rollins will square off against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023 on May 27th for the World Heavyweight Championship.

