Austin Theory breaks silence after winning United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Austin Theory took to Twitter to break his silence following his shocking United States Championship victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

This year's WWE Survivor Series took place at the TD Garden in Boston last night. Seth Rollins defended the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match. Rollins had the match under control and planted Austin with a superplex.

The Visionary got Theory in position for a Falcon Arrow, but Lashley came out of nowhere with a Spear. By pure luck, Theory happened to fall on top of Rollins for the pinfall victory and became the new United States Champion.

The two-time US Champion posted a photo of himself in a Red Sox jersey with the title after the Premium Live Event went off the air.

Theory also continued to boast on social media today and uploaded a video of himself flexing at the gym and claimed that he is "the now."

"It’s all day every day I don’t stop #alldayaustintheory #thenow," tweeted Theory.

Austin Theory sends warning after WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Cathy Kelly interviewed Austin Theory in a WWE Digital Exclusive following his title win at last night's Premium Live Event. He bragged about defeating two former champions and claimed the whole world knows his name now.

"Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley are two former World Champions," said Theory. "Austin Theory walked in there tonight and beat both of them. Call it what you want, but I call it a win. And the whole world knows now, me, Austin Theory, a two-time United States Champion. [From 00:23 to 00:46]

The 25-year-old warned the locker room that he will be ready for whoever steps up against him:

"But now where do we go? The now is right now and it is very clear. I've said it for the past few weeks and it is a reality. So anybody that wants to step up is getting sent home. I don't play games no more. There are no smiles, but there is action. I can do this all day and anybody that wants to go around, I'll put them down. A-Town Down." [From 00:47 to 01:16]

Austin Theory won this year's Money in the Bank ladder match but had a failed cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins on a recent edition of WWE RAW. Now that Theory has gotten his revenge. It will be interesting to see how The Visionary responds in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Austin Theory deserves a long reign as United States Champion in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

