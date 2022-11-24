Austin Theory calls out WWE for promoting the wrong emoji on his advertisement

Austin Theory seemingly doesn't want to be remembered as the selfie guy anymore.

Earlier this month, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the United States Championship. But thanks to an assist from The All Mighty Bobby Lashley, Theory was unsuccessful in his cash-in.

Since then, Theory has taken a more serious approach on WWE programming and has shed the selfie gimmick that he's been best known for since his debut on the main roster. However, it appears that some people on the WWE social media team didn't get the memo.

Recently, Theory took WWE to task on social media for associating a selfie emoji for him as he continues to try and shed that image on Monday Night RAW.

"Yeah let's have a talk about that emoji *face of triumph emoji*," Theory said in a tweet.

Austin Theory seems very confident heading into his Survivor Series triple-threat match for the United States Championship

Austin Theory will attempt to right his recent wrongdoing this Saturday night at Survivor Series as he competes against Bobby Lashley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship.

Theory recently spoke about the upcoming title match on social media and sounded extremely confident about his chances of leaving Survivor Series as the new United States Champion.

"On my way to take what's mine *rocketship emoji* #andnew #alldaytheory #thenow #survivorseries #wwe #atowndown," Theory said in a tweet.

Will Theory become a two-time United States Champion this Saturday night at Survivor Series? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Theory's recent shift in attitude? Do you think he'll become the new WWE United States Champion at Survivor Series? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

