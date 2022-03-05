Austin Theory responds to being in his first WrestleMania singles match

Mr. McMahon recently offered Pat McAfee a match at WrestleMania 38 during his appearance on the latter's show on Thursday. However, he did not disclose the opponent there.

On this week's SmackDown, it was revealed that Austin Theory would be his opponent at the Show of Shows.

There were rumors that McAfee would be facing Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 38. But since the Chairman is over 70, it didn't seem too plausible. Hence, it makes sense to choose his protege.

"You heard what the boss said… I’m going to #WrestleMania dummy!," Austin wrote on Twitter with selfie.

Check out Theory's post below:

McAfee has competed in the wrestling ring in the past. He competed in WarGames in 2020 against the Undisputed Era. He also had an ongoing feud with former NXT star Adam Cole at the time.

McAfee originally made his name as a former NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons. He played with Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

McMahon was working on something different for WrestleMania.

As mentioned earlier, Austin Theory is the "protege" of Mr. McMahon following the 2021 WWE Draft. He has learned lessons from McMahon in and out of the ring.

Theory hasn't won a main-roster title, but he has big things in his future. He's young, athletic, and already had fantastic matches with AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

It seemed like Theory could be the man to take the United States title from Damian Priest, but Finn Balor did so on the latest edition of RAW. Without a major title to pursue at WrestleMania, a special match with McAfee is the next best thing.

Theory didn't win a Championship in NXT, but he could win one on RAW in 2022. With Balor now holding the US title, their shared history from the black-and-gold brand could be pivotal for a title feud. The RAW star will do Mr. McMahon's bidding on The Show of Shows until then.

Edited by Angana Roy

