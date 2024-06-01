Austin Theory sends a bold message after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has shared a message on social media after Friday Night SmackDown. Despite losing a match on last night's show, the star is full of confidence and looking forward to his current run in the company.

A-Town Down and his tag partner Grayson Waller grabbed the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a Six Pack Ladder Match. Later, Triple H crowned the two men as the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

On the May 3 episode of the blue brand show, the Aussie Icon and Theory retained their tag team title against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

The 26-year-old star went one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa on this week's SmackDown. However, in the closing moments, Grayson Waller distracted his tag team partner, accidentally costing him the match.

Austin Theory has already praised Triple H's era and is not letting one match shatter his faith. Taking to Instagram, the former United States Champion sent a bold message ahead of potentially reaching new heights in WWE.

"Set it off🚀 #fridaynightTheory #smackdown," he wrote.

Check out the star's post below:

Austin Theory details important advice from WWE legend

The 26-year-old star has been a lifelong fan of John Cena. He even defeated his idol at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship.

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Austin Theory opened up about his past conversation with The Franchise Player at Performance Center. The one-half of WWE Tag Team Champion also revealed a significant suggestion he received from John Cena.

"The thing I took away was really just trying stuff, man, and not being afraid to fail at stuff and just going out there and don't worry about what other people think. Just really try and see where you can go and just don't have that not comfortable thing. Always go out of your comfort zone, always find that thing that can get you to that next level. Sometimes, you don't know what it is, but you can find it," Theory said.

It remains to be seen how long will Theory trust his tag team partner after last night's SmackDown. Fans have already speculated that the 26-year-old star should turn babyface and have a feud with Grayson Waller.

