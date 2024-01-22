Austin Theory sends important message to WWE Universe following SmackDown

Austin Theory has issued insults at WWE Universe and a warning to his next opponent ahead of next week's SmackDown.

Next week's WWE SmackDown from Miami will feature Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes in singles action. This will be a rematch of their January 12 bout, which ended in a no-contest due to referee stoppage as both men could not compete. After a backstage showdown this week, Hayes challenged the former United States Champion to a match, and Grayson Waller accepted it.

The Unproven One took to Instagram, as seen below, and warned The Kid ahead of next week's match. He also insulted WWE Universe once again.

"Hey, so this Friday... I'm a busy man, I've already said that... very busy. And I actually pulled Grayson aside and I told him everything, and he was like, 'I'm so sorry, man, I didn't realize how hard Austin Theory actually has to work, all the places you gotta be, all the people you have to be there for.' And I was like, 'Hey man, you know all these keyboard warriors on the internet, in their mom's basement, eating cheesesticks all day, they don't know a day of hard work, they just go - you don't have potential, you don't have what it takes.' But you know what, they have the ability to know how it looks to be a damn bean bag chair, so congrats to them," he said.

Theory continued:

"But Grayson was like, you know, let's get you out of this match, and I said, you know, no, because I'm Mr. All Day. So, I'm going to be there on Friday in Miami, and Carmelo... you keep saying you're him, you're him, well, guess what? When all the greats come back they want to be in the ring with me, they want their 15 seconds of fame, and I give it to them, and that's a fact because I'm Austin Theory. But just remember... the last time we were in the ring we were both down, but we both walked out, we did, but this time you're the only one that's going to be down and I'm the only one that's walking out. Because A-Town is going to put it down," he said.

Theory and Hayes actually teamed up before their WWE careers began. They worked three matches together for the Limitless Wrestling promotion in Maine. They lost a six-man match with one other partner in 2018, then teamed up together to win a Triple Threat tag match in 2018 and a standard tag match in 2019.

WWE legend on scary spot from Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes

The first-ever match between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes had to be stopped after a scary Spanish Fly spot during the January 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. This forced the bout to end in a no-contest.

While both Hayes and Theory ended up being OK after the bad bump, many WWE fans agreed that Mr. All Day took the worst of it.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell agreed with his Smack Talk panelists that Theory also took the worst part of the bump. Dutch discussed the spot and warned viewers at home.

"I hope they are okay. Who took the worst of it? Theory? [Definitely Theory] Yeah. As soon as he did it, it looked a little off from the beginning, and it was. I just hope nobody gets hurt. Hey, kids, don't try this at home, okay?," he said. [From 34:40 to 36:00]

Hayes remains on the WWE NXT roster despite his recent SmackDown matches. His last NXT singles match came as a win over Lexis King at Deadline on December 9, but he returned to NXT TV this week to team with Trick Williams for a win over Edris Enofé and Malik Blade.

