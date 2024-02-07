Austin Theory sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory delivered a clear message to his followers on social media ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Theory, along with Grayson Waller, has been involved in a feud with Kevin Owens for more than three months. Another fresh chapter was added to this last Friday when the two superstars faced each other again, with Logan Paul at ringside.

Owens and Theory had a pretty good match despite the presence of the United States Champion and Waller. Paul even tried to sneak in his customary brass knuckles to give Theory the advantage, but KO turned the tide and used the weapon to get the victory.

Despite the loss, Theory was feeling positive on social media and even posted highlights of the match. Theory showed off his vertical and strength last Friday when he hit a blockbuster and a spinning rack bomb on Kevin Owens.

"ALL DAY," Theory wrote.

It's unclear what's next for Theory following his loss on the blue brand last week. However, it does seem like Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul II is set to happen again soon. Grayson Waller could also get a crack at Owens after being hit with the brass knuckles last Friday.

Vince Russo critical of WWE's booking of Austin Theory

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels WWE dropped the ball on Austin Theory in the past few months. Russo shared in an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws that Theory lost his star power due to how the company booked him since defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

"They probably thought he had a chip on his shoulder or something and he was more than he really was," Russo said. "So now, they're gonna make him look like a moron. Bro, if you don't know by now, he's never gonna get over. We said it from day one, his character is he's a wrestler. We said that from day one, bro." [18:27 - 18:55]

It was a rather up-and-down year for Theory, with beating Cena a highlight at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost momentum after dropping the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio and is now in a team with Grayson Waller.

Do you think Austin Theory has what it takes to be a main event star? Share your take in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE