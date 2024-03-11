Austin Theory shows off impressive physique ahead of WWE RAW

Austin Theory has taken to social media today to show off his impressive physique ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW in Texas.

The 26-year-old appeared destined to be a massive star in the promotion after winning the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He lost his MITB contract trying to cash in on Bobby Lashley but was able to bounce back after the tough loss. Austin Theory captured the title and defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the win didn't do much for his career and he is currently in a tag team with Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

Ahead of tomorrow's edition of the red brand, Theory took to his Instagram account to show off his physique. The former champion shared several impressive photos, which you can check out in his post below.

"Put in the work🚀 #AllDay," he wrote.

Former WWE star criticizes Austin Theory for not capitalizing on his victory over John Cena

EC3 thought Austin Theory's promo following his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 39 was one of the worst things he had ever seen.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show last summer, EC3 blasted Theory for his promo following his win over Cena. The veteran claimed Theory could have made himself into a star but was unable to capitalize on the moment.

"After that promo Austin Theory did after the biggest win of his life against John Cena at WrestleMania, I would strap him, whip him, and beat the living hell out of him because it was dreadful. How can you... you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, worst thing I have ever seen," said EC3. [From 03:02 to 03:26]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Theory is still very young and has the potential to turn into a singles star someday. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for the SmackDown star at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

