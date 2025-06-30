"B**tard" - WWE Official makes his feelings clear after brutal John Cena spot during Night of Champions

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was involved in a brutal spot with referee Charles Robinson at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The 17-time World Champion was in action against CM Punk.
John Cena and CM Punk locked horns for the gold at Night of Champions. In the last stages of their match, Cena accidentally hit the referee. When Punk called for another official, Seth Rollins and his stablemates came out to interfere. At first, Punk stood his ground against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, but the numbers game proved to be too much for The Second City Saint after Rollins got involved.
The Visionary then called in for another referee to seemingly cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which forced Charles Robinson to come out running. However, the official was brutally taken out by Cena before he could get in the ring. Since then, this spot has been doing the rounds on social media.
Wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet recently took to Instagram to ask his followers what they thought of John Cena's retirement tour so far.
Check out his Instagram post below:
This post caught Charles Robinson's attention, and he left a comment on it. The WWE referee made his feelings clear for the current version of Cena with a one-word non-PG message.
"B**tard," he commented.
Check out a screenshot of his comment below:
A popular WWE name might go after John Cena again
After interfering in John Cena vs. CM Punk, Bronson Reed took to X/Twitter to send a message. After a fan highlighted that Reed could not hit a Tsunami on Cena, the WWE RAW star wrote that there was still time for him to cross paths with The Cenation Leader.
"There's still time ...," wrote Reed.
Check out his post below:
John Cena will now face Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins and his stablemates will show up once again to try to cash in the MITB contract.
