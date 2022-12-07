"Babe, wake up, new Bloodline member dropped"- WWE Universe reacts as Umaga's 22-year-old son kicks off wrestling career

One of the biggest stories in wrestling today has been regarding Umaga's youngest son beginning his wrestling training. As we reported earlier, Zilla Fatu has joined Booker's T's wrestling school and hopes to correct the wrongs of his troubled past.

Zilla Fatu belongs to the famed Anoaʻi family that has given WWE one of its most successful superstars in recent times, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is currently at the top of his game as the leader of The Bloodline, which also features The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and honorary member Sami Zayn.

Due to his Samoan lineage, Zilla has predictably emerged as a future Bloodline member in the fans' eyes. The WWE Universe didn't waste time admitting to the possibility of Umaga's son joining the Roman Reigns-led faction in the coming years.

While it's too soon to predict how Zilla Fatu's career might go, wrestling Twitter seems convinced about the 22-year-old star's chances of becoming a Bloodline member once he gets familiar with the business under the watchful eyes of Booker T.

We've compiled some of the best reactions to the arrival of another potential Bloodline member, as you can view below:

Vanessa Adams @VanessaSherice @TheOfficialROW Damn they really all wrestle lol no punks in this family @TheOfficialROW Damn they really all wrestle lol no punks in this family https://t.co/TGf9kDmGaY

Steve @sykosteve_21 @TheOfficialROW Related to Umaga? Automatic push in WWE @TheOfficialROW Related to Umaga? Automatic push in WWE

Keegan @Cr1ngedClient @TheOfficialROW At this point we are gonna have a third of the rumble all bloodline lmao. @TheOfficialROW At this point we are gonna have a third of the rumble all bloodline lmao. https://t.co/rscjgp6srJ

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia I want the bloodline to extend even more with Zilla Fatu I want the bloodline to extend even more with Zilla Fatu https://t.co/yDgt0Z9vZ8

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝  @TranquiloSZN @TheOfficialROW Zilla gotta be one of the hardest names I’ve heard in pro wrestling. yea the Bloodline is set for another decade @TheOfficialROW Zilla gotta be one of the hardest names I’ve heard in pro wrestling. yea the Bloodline is set for another decade 💀

A few wrestling stars also reacted to Zilla Fatu's entry into professional wrestling, including former MLW Champion Jacob Fatu, who welcomed his Samoan cousin to the industry.

Bubba Ray Dudley and WWE's Shelton Benjamin also seemed delighted to see Umaga's son start his in-ring training, as you can view below:

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Congratulations & welcome to the family business. You’re gonna crush it young Uce Congratulations & welcome to the family business. You’re gonna crush it young Uce https://t.co/G0tRJw2sOo

Solo Sikoa grabbed all the headlines recently with his tribute to Umaga

The latest episode of RAW featured a fantastic tribute to the late great Samoan superstar, courtesy of Solo Sikoa. The newest addition to The Bloodline has regularly been compared to Umaga, and he showcased exactly why by delivering the former Intercontinental Champion's most memorable moves.

After helping The Usos retain their tag team titles, Solo Sikoa unleashed a vicious attack on Matt Riddle by hitting the Samoan Spike and a Samoan Wrecking Ball on the Original Bro.

Solo even took to Twitter after the show and once again remembered Umaga, who sadly passed away in 2009 at the age of 36. The Samoan Bulldozer's premature death hasn't impacted his legacy by the looks of it, as he is still a popular name in wrestling circles.

Can Zilla Fatu follow his father's path and sign with WWE when he is ready for the big leagues? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

