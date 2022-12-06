The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa breaks silence after paying tribute to WWE Legend on RAW

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa went rampant on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Sikoa broke his silence via social media after the show as he paid tribute to the late Umaga.

In September 2022, The Bloodline grew in number when NXT's Solo Sikoa showed up in Wales to help Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre in his home country for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Since then, Solo Sikoa has been the Enforcer of the stable and has supported the champions and Sami Zayn on numerous occasions. Last night, he assisted The Usos in retaining their titles against Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle.

However, after the match, Sikoa paid tribute to the late Umaga and performed a Samoan Spike, followed by a Samoan Wrecking Ball to Matt Riddle. Today, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for the WWE Hall of Famer. Check it out:

"They'll always remember you.👍🏾 #Enforcer"

In 2009, Umaga was released from the company. Shortly after his release, he passed away due to a heart attack.

Corey Graves says The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa reminded him of Umaga

Last year, the WWE Universe unraveled the debut of Solo Sikoa on WWE NXT. After winning several matches and making a name for himself on the brand, he defeated Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championships before making his main roster debut to join The Bloodline.

Last month, the heel faction successfully defeated The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre WarGames. On a recent episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves praised Solo Sikoa and compared him to the late WWE Hall of Famer Umaga:

"Give Solo a little bit more time. The guy is already beyond his years as far as in-ring ability and he grew up in this business. I said it not by accident during WarGames on Saturday night, Solo and the way he moved, in his mannerisms, his reactions reminded me very much of Umaga." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

Last night, Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga by brutally attacking Matt Riddle with all of the late superstars' finishing moves before sending Riddle on a stretcher.

