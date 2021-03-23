Backstage news on RETRIBUTION's creative plans changing; Mustafa Ali injury update

Last night on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show, RETRIBUTION turned against Mustafa Ali. T-Bar and Mace left him lying in the ring after Reckoning and Slapjack walked out on Ali, who lost his second United States Championship match in a week to Riddle.

According to Nick Hausman of Wrestlng Inc., original creative plans called for the group to officially split up at this year's WrestleMania. But WWE decided to pull the trigger last night instead, weeks earlier than planned.

This might have something to do with Mustafa Ali working through a torn PCL which he suffered back in December during a match with Ricochet on WWE RAW.

Mustafa Ali decided he would work through the injury but had an incident in the Royal Rumble where his leg locked up upon entering the match. The MRI Ali had following the Rumble revealed that he would need surgery and rehab to repair the torn PCL.

All signs would point to last night being Mustafi Ali's exit from the WWE storyline for the time being so he can get his surgery. But is this the end of RETRIBUTION as well?

As of this writing, WWE has nothing listed on their preview for WWE RAW as it pertains to the remaining members of RETRIBUTION.

While it's possible the four other members of the group could remain together, last night teased the idea of T-Bar and Mace as a tag team while Reckoning and Slapjack would be going their own separate ways.

Whether these four talented performers get to adopt their former names and gimmicks going forward is currently unknown.

