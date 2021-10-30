Bizarre backstage reason on why WWE officials are much smaller now- Reports

Vince McMahon's obsession with tall and well-built wrestlers is public knowledge. WWE has tried a variety of ways to make the superstars look intimidating in the past.

A new story has recently emerged, as noted by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE reportedly has a new directive to hire referees of lesser height to make the superstars look taller in the ring.

This falls perfectly in line with reports we have seen in the past where backstage interviewers were asked to kneel down to make the superstars look taller. In an old interview with The Launchcast, WWE interviewer Scott Stanford revealed the same.

"When the time came, [WWE] was looking for a new studio host. The demo I made was just me working with all their talent and it looked like I had worked for the company already. I get a call from the main guy back at the time and said, 'We got about 300 tapes for a studio position, we narrowed it down to five, Vince McMahon hated all of them.' Vince looked at [Stanford's] demo and said, 'Get this guy in here now.' I did the audition with Joey Styles and got the gig. Next you know, I'm doing studio shows, they're calling me to do play-by-play on the road. I was a little too tall, so I had to kneel down because you always have to make the Superstar look bigger. That's why now you'll see small females who stand and look up," Scott Stanford said. (H/T - Fightful)

WWE referee Jessika Carr recently made history

Jessika Carr made history at WWE Crown Jewel by becoming the first female to referee a match in Saudi Arabia and also the first female to officiate a Hell in a Cell match.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come. I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come. https://t.co/neBXM00LaG

As revealed by Carr in an interview with D-Von Dudley on his Table Talk podcast, Edge requested Vince McMahon to have her officiate his match at Crown Jewel after being impressed by her in his previous clashes against Seth Rollins.

Following the pay-per-view, The Rated R Superstar congratulated Jessika for making history.

