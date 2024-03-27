Backstage reaction to CM Punk's Vince McMahon reference on WWE RAW

CM Punk referred to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon this past Monday night on RAW during his epic promo battle with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January, which ruled him out of action for WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre has taken credit for the veteran's injury and has kept their rivalry alive by taking shots at him on social media. It was announced during the promo on RAW that CM Punk will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match at The Show of Shows as well. However, most fans are talking about Punk's reference to Vince McMahon during an exchange with Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior noted that he was once called "The Chosen One," and Punk wondered who gave McIntyre that moniker. The Men's Elimination Chamber winner refused to name Mr. McMahon, and the promo carried on. According to PW Insider, there was a hush backstage when Punk referenced McMahon, but there was no fallout for the same.

Vince McMahon resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after a disturbing lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light.

Former WWE writer claims this week's RAW lacked focus

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has claimed this week's edition of the flagship show was all over the place, and it lacked the focus needed ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized WWE for this past Monday's episode of RAW. He claimed the show wasn't focused on building feuds for The Showcase of the Immortals.

"We've got Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns fighting for the Universal Title, and we're in the ring with Cody Rhodes and The Rock. Then we have Seth Rollins in a championship match against Drew McIntyre. Then we got Seth Rollins in the ring with CM Punk. Then we got Drew McIntyre cutting a promo on CM Punk. I feel like there is no focus," he said.

CM Punk returned to WWE last November at Survivor Series after being fired by All Elite Wrestling. While he will not be in action at WrestleMania XL, one can safely assume that The Best in The World would make his presence felt during the World Heavyweight Title clash between The Visionary and The Scottish Psychopath.

