Backstage reaction to Sami Zayn's emotional promo on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Sami Zayn is set for the biggest match of his career at the WWE Elimination Chamber tonight.

He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal, Canada. The former Honorary Uce decided to stand up to The Tribal Chief instead of obeying his orders at Royal Rumble, which led to tonight's title match.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn delivered a passionate promo on SmackDown. He didn't say much but was visibly emotional from the deafening ovation he received at the Bell Centre.

Zayn noted that he will not be facing The Tribal Chief alone because the entire city of Montreal will be behind him at the Elimination Chamber.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sami had a hectic week leading into his promo last night during SmackDown. He has been making media appearances all week, and a source told Fightful that Zayn was visibly nervous before his promo last night.

Michael Hayes produced the segment, as has been the case for most of the important segments involving The Bloodline. The report noted that the promotion brought back Sami's "Worlds Apart" theme in response to fans requesting for it to happen.

Fightful added that some people backstage were expecting a shorter promo, but Sami Zayn allowed the segment to breathe due to the incredible reaction from the crowd. The chants of "f*** you, Roman!" also caused some panic on the production end.

Backstage sources told Fightful that they were very happy with Zayn's promo, and one long-time producer said it was special.

Cody Rhodes gives Sami Zayn a pep talk on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match.

During Monday's edition of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare gave Sami a motivational speech ahead of his match against Roman Reigns tonight at Elimination Chamber.

Rhodes told Zayn that he believed in him and hopes to face him for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn is a massive underdog in tonight's title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber. Time will tell if the 38-year-old can accomplish the unthinkable and dethrone The Tribal Chief in front of his hometown.

