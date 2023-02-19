Potential last-minute spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The much-awaited match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the WWE Universal Championship is set to take place in a few hours at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. We now have a potential last-minute spoiler of the favorite to walk out as champion.

As per the last-minute betting odds, via BetOnline, Roman Reigns (-400) is the favorite to retain his title against Sami Zayn (+250) tonight in Montreal. It is interesting to note that these bets were heavily in favor of the Tribal Chief a few days ago but have moved significantly, giving Sami a better position.

The betting odds also favor Austin Theory retaining his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber tonight. As for the women's Elimination Chamber match, Asuka is the clear favorite. Here are the full last-minute betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-400) vs. Sami Zayn (+250)

Brock Lesnar (-200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+140)

Men's Elimination Chamber match: United States Champion Austin Theory (-350) vs. Seth Rollins (+300) vs. Bronson Reed (+700) vs. Montez Ford (+800) vs. Damian Priest (+1200) vs. Johnny Gargano (+1400)

Women's Elimination Chamber match: Asuka (-1250) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (+400) vs. Liv Morgan (+900) vs. Nikki Cross (+1400) vs. Carmella (+2000) vs. Natalya (+2500)

Edge and Beth Phoenix (-200) vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley (+150)

Original plans for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn match ending at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Bloodline's unity shattered at Royal Rumble last month when Sami Zayn had enough and attacked Roman Reigns with a steel chair. But more importantly, Jey Uso refused to join his brothers in beating up Zayn and walked out on them.

There are clear tensions between Jey Uso and The Bloodline to the point that Paul Heyman has asked The Usos not to be in Montreal for the Elimination Chamber. But could this all be part of a bigger plan?

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original plans were for Jey Uso to turn on Sami at Elimination Chamber, costing him his match. This would lead to the rumored tag team match between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39:

''The original plan was for Zayn to lose, Jey Uso to turn on him and the Usos vs. Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania back many months.''

Without a doubt, WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is absolutely a must-watch show for fans. High action, amazing storytelling, and hopefully some surprises could be in store tonight!

