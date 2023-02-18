WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Rumor Roundup: Plans for Sami Zayn changed? Former champion to interfere in the main event, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley spoiler

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is set to take place in a few hours at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. The show will be the last big stop on the Road to WrestleMania 39 and could end up having significant implications for the Show of Shows.

One of the most brutal match types in WWE, two Elimination Chamber matches are set to take place on the show. The show will also feature a grudge match between two heavyweights in Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Most importantly, the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns saga will finally come to a head when the two square off for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

To get you up to speed with everything going into the show, here are the top WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 rumors you need to know. Be sure to leave a comment below and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show!

#3. Original WWE Elimination Chamber plans, could they have changed?

However, “a lot has changed since then.”



- per The original plan for tomorrow's #WWEChambery PLE was for Sami Zayn to lose to Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso to turn on him – setting up Zayn/Kevin Owens vs. The Usos at #WrestleMania However, “a lot has changed since then.”- per @WONF4W The original plan for tomorrow's #WWEChambery PLE was for Sami Zayn to lose to Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso to turn on him – setting up Zayn/Kevin Owens vs. The Usos at #WrestleMania.However, “a lot has changed since then.”- per @WONF4W https://t.co/WrSHefJr4z

After turning on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn has arguably become the biggest babyface in all of WWE right now. The reaction he gets from the crowd every time is phenomenal. One can only imagine how over he will be when he walks in to challenge Roman Reigns for the title in his hometown of Montreal.

However, the question still remains - will he be able to do what many have failed to do and dethrone The Tribal Chief? Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original plans were for Jey Uso to interfere in the match and cost Zayn, leading to a tag team match between The Usos and Zayn & Kevin Owens.

''The original plan was for Zayn to lose, Jey Uso to turn on him and the Usos vs. Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania back many months.''

However, he added that the plans could have changed due to the massive positive reactions from the fans towards Zayn. Meltzer also mentioned how Sami Zayn has become a massive TV ratings mover, which puts him in a great position in the eyes of the WWE management and higher-ups.

#2. Rumor killer on WWE not putting the title on Sami Zayn due to the upcoming Saudi Arabia show

There has been a lot of speculation around the outcome of the much-awaited Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Many believe WWE won't let Reigns lose the title before WrestleMania, while others are of the opinion that Zayn deserves this moment in front of his hometown.

One theory that started doing the rounds is that WWE will not put the title on Zayn because of the upcoming Saudi Arabia show after WrestleMania 39. For those unaware, Sami Zayn hasn't performed at WWE's Saudi Arabia shows due to his Syrian descent, as Saudi Arabia has had strained relations with Syria since the 2012 Civil War.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio dismissed all these theories and rumors, stating that WWE's decision has nothing to do with this.

"Whatever decision has been made, this has nothing to do with it. Promise," wrote Meltzer.

Latest reports have also suggested that the current plans are for Roman Reigns to main event the upcoming Saudi Arabia show after WrestleMania 39.

#1. Potential spoiler on Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to go one-on-one tonight for the third time since 2022. Both have one victory each in their last two encounters, making this match a feud decider.

On the SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Bray Wyatt shocked everyone by revealing his plans to go after the winner of the Lesnar vs. Lashley match. This has got fans thinking as to whether we might get Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley or Bray Wyatt vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

Now, recent reports have suggested that Brock Lesnar could be facing Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title at WrestleMania 39. Moreover, Lashley has also responded to Wyatt's threat on SmackDown. All signs are pointing towards a Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley feud for the Show of Shows, and for that to happen, as Bray mentioned, Bobby will have to win his match tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 against Brock Lesnar.

