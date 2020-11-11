Backstage story revealed of The Undertaker sleeping in a coffin after having a few drinks (Exclusive) 

The month of November is dedicated to The Undertaker as the WWE Legend prepares for his final farewell at Survivor Series.

JBL, a close friend of The Undertaker, appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about whether he'd appear at Survivor Series. While he declined to reveal anything about his PPV status, JBL did disclose details of a fantastic story about The Undertaker.

JBL said that The Undertaker was known for never selling anything, and he had once come in after having a few drinks. The Undertaker wanted to nap, but he didn't want to do it in his car or the dressing room as he tried to keep it a secret.

The Phenom went on to sleep inside one of his iconic coffins, but what happened after he got in was even more interesting. The Undertaker got up to open the lid only to see many people around the coffin. The Deadman, in true deadman style, just got up and walked away.

The people who witnessed it first-hand joked that The Undertaker really was a Deadman after all!

Here's JBL narrating the story about The Undertaker:

"I'm not sure if anything has been announced, so I'll leave the first part of the question alone. But the second part, yeah, there are a lot of great stories about The Undertaker."

"He told me one time that he came in and he'd had a few drinks before, and he never sold. He never sold anything. He was legendary for never selling anything. So, he wanted to take a nap, but he wasn't about to do it in the dressing room. Back when people were on the buses. He didn't want to go to his car as somebody would see him. So he crawls into one of his own coffins and takes a nap and says when he wakes up. When he opens up the coffin lid because it's not built for air, you know it's pretty hot in there. I've been in a couple - usually stacked on top of Orlando Jordan - which it's certainly built for two people. He opened up the casket, and there were people all around the casket seats just standing there. They'd come up since he'd gotten in there, and so he sat up, got out and walked out, and just kept going. People were like, 'Oh my god, it's legit, he really is dead'! (laughs)"

In addition to the epic Undertaker story, JBL also shared a funny prank incident. The WWE Hall of Famer also gave his thoughts about Roman Reigns' heel turn, Chris Jericho, John Cena, being involved in the Otis-Miz angle, and more.