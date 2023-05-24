Bad Bunny accepts offer to have a tag team match with 58-year-old Ex-WWE Superstar

Bad Bunny is seemingly interested in joining forces with Savio Vega in a tag team match in WWE.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny went head-to-head against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight in his home country of Puerto Rico. While Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio attempted to interfere in the match, several superstars rushed to the ring to help Bad Bunny, including Savio Vega. The famous rapper ended up winning the bout.

In a recent interview with The Mike Knoxxx Show, Vega disclosed that he also suggested the idea of competing together in a tag team match to Bad Bunny. He stated that the 29-year-old accepted the idea.

"You know, man, I tell him, 'we need to do a tag team match.' He said, 'yeah, yeah, yeah.' But he said, 'I don't know how you guys do this, you know, every day.' I say, 'well, that's our life, I don't know,'" Vega said. [14:52 - 15:04]

Is Bad Bunny the greatest celebrity WWE star of all time?

Since February 2021, Bad Bunny has competed in a few matches in the Stamford-based company. He also held the 24/7 Championship for 28 days before relinquishing it to R-Truth in exchange for Stone Cold Steve Austin memorabilia.

Speaking On Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that Bad Bunny is the greatest celebrity wrestler in history.

"Bad Bunny is the greatest, the absolute – no peers whatsoever – greatest celebrity wrestler of all time. There's nobody close. […] He a d*mn celebrity. He not [sic] trained to be a wrestler," he said.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Bad Bunny says his match at Backlash was one of the biggest and best moments of his life.



(Apple Music Daily) Bad Bunny says his match at Backlash was one of the biggest and best moments of his life. (Apple Music Daily) https://t.co/0gFS3qduRU

