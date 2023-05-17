"That's a great match to make" - WWE should book Bad Bunny vs. 28-year-old superstar, urges Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed the possibility of seeing Bad Bunny face Logan Paul in WWE.

Over the past few years, Bad Bunny has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company. He also competed in a few matches and held the 24/7 Championship. Meanwhile, Logan Paul signed a WWE contract last year after wrestling at WrestleMania 38. He has since faced a few top superstars, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan disclosed that he is a fan of the idea of seeing Paul and Bad Bunny square off in a WWE ring.

"Yes, I think that match would be incredible, the hype would be incredible, the build-up, everything would be incredible. The buzz, yeah. That's a great match to make," the wrestling veteran said. [0:43 - 0:52]

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

Logan Paul last competed in April when he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny squared off against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Despite Priest's impressive performance, the 29-year-old rapper won the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega praised Bad Bunny after his bout against Priest.

"He's [Bad Bunny] a natural. Of course, they take him step by step all the way to the end, but he has the mentality. He has the power; he's hungry for that. He loves it; he wants to make it good. But on the other side, you have Damian Priest taking care of him, carrying him big time. You may have to adjust here and there. Yes, of course, but one of the best things he has is respect for the ring. He has respect for the boys, he has respect for the business, " he said.

