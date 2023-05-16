"I would whoop his..." - WWE legend on possibly facing Logan Paul

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently disclosed that he would have liked to face Logan Paul.

Paul made a few appearances in the Stamford-based company and competed at WrestleMania 38 before signing an official contract with the promotion last year. He has since wrestled in a few bouts, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T which current superstar he would have liked to face if he was in his prime.

"I don't know, man. I always talk about Roman. I always give Roman that prop, you know. But I don't know, maybe I think I would've wanted to hook up with Logan Paul, test that kid, see if he's built for this business. Maybe Logan Paul. [You could have a great match] Yeah, I would whoop his... yeah, yeah," Booker responded. [1:23:09 - 1:23:30]

The Cavinder twins say they would "kill" Logan Paul in a WWE ring

In December 2021, Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a contract with WWE to join the Next In Line program, which trains college athletes to become superstars. During an appearance on Jake Paul's BS podcast, the two ladies called out Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

When Jake asked the Cavinder twins if they could beat his brother in the Stamford-based company, they said they would "kill him."

"We actually saw him at Nashville when we went. Like he was in the ring and I was like dang. But do I think we could? Maybe," Haley said. "[You just say that you would beat the f**k out of him just to create the storyline?] Oh yeah, we would absolutely kill him, kill him in the ring," Hanna added. "I could see it happening," Haley continued.

