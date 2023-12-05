Baron Corbin boasts major achievement outside of WWE

Baron Corbin hasn't held championship gold in WWE for over half a decade. That hasn't stopped him outside of the ring, though, as the 39-year-old Superstar picked up an impressive achievement over the weekend.

Prior to arriving in WWE, Corbin had already achieved some incredible athletic feats that solidified him as a genuine threat. By 2007 he was a two-time amateur Golden Gloves Champion. Corbin's also an accomplished American football player, making it to the NFL where he played for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

On December 2nd, Baron Corbin secured the gold medal at the World Jiu-Jitsu League.

Corbin trains regularly at Rudos BJJ in Florida and is not the only WWE Superstar associated with the school. Iyo Sky, Karrion Kross, Shayna Baszler, former Superstar Matt Riddle, and more have been shown on their Instagram page over the years.

Baron Corbin to challenge for the NXT Championship this Saturday

As far as in-ring goes, the former United States Championship has his eyes on an incredible prize. Baron Corbin has been in NXT for the majority of 2023, having some intense wars with Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Wes Lee.

At NXT Deadline, he'll be facing Ilja Dragunov for the top prize on the Tuesday night brand. Dragunov, the man who dethroned Gunther in NXT UK, has proven to be one of the most violent WWE Superstars in recent memory and looks to rid the brand of Corbin.

There's a chance we could see Corbin win the gold. He wouldn't be the first main roster star to have a stint on NXT and capture the top prize. Finn Balor returned to what was once the Black and Gold brand and had what's considered one of the best NXT Championship runs of all time and his second. Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler also captured the belt after their extensive main roster runs.

Considering that, Corbin may be on his way to his first WWE Championship in six years. That would be a great piece of hardware to piece with his gold medal.

Do you think Baron Corbin is walking away with the NXT title? Sound off in the comments below.