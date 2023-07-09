Baron Corbin has responded to fellow WWE Superstar Bayley's comments about wanting to team up with him for a potential match.

The Role Model recently had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Hopwood. She stated that she would love to team up with Corbin for a potential Mixed Tag Team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Bayley's comments came to Baron Corbin's notice on Twitter, and he responded to her in a two-word tweet: "I'm down."

Baron Corbin took on the WWE power couple back in 2019

In mid-2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were two of the hottest acts on the red brand. The real-life couple was put together on WWE TV, and they competed in a bunch of Mixed Tag Team matches.

At Extreme Rules 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins took on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules mixed tag team match. The match was contested for Rollins' Universal Championship and Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

The Man and The Visionary came out victorious, and this was the last time that they teamed up on WWE TV.

A notable moment in the match was Corbin hitting Lynch with the End Of Days, which led to Rollins beating the tar out of him in a fit of rage. Corbin appeared on Mornings with Matt and Rob last year and opened up about the moment:

“It was one of the weirdest reactions I’ve ever experienced. … You could hear the anticipation when I was kind of standing behind her, but then when I hit it, it was like, a huge reaction of shock, right? Then it went really quiet when they realized what just happened. And then it was just like, guttural boos,” said Corbin.

A Mixed Tag Team match pitting Bayley and Corbin with Lynch and Rollins would certainly be a must-watch presentation. Only time will tell if this match actually ends up happening in a WWE ring.

Are you interested in seeing this huge Mixed Tag Team match? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes