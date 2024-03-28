Baron Corbin takes a dig at former Money in the Bank winner for injuring him on recent WWE show

Baron Corbin has found his mojo once again in WWE as he currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Bron Breakker. They are together dubbed "The Wolf Dogs."

On the latest episode of NXT, The Wolf Dogs worked the main event opposite Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. By hitting a double powerbomb on the former Money in the Bank winner, they were able to isolate the Japanese star and ultimately pick up the win.

Post-match on Instagram, Corbin revealed that a clothesline Otis hit on him during the bout led to him getting medical attention. However, he also seemed to have meant it in a light-hearted manner:

"When @otis_wwe clubs you with his big Bear Paw you have to glue your ear back together haha. I love it!" Baron Corbin wrote.

At NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania XL weekend, The Wolf Dogs are slated to defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against the winner of the Tag Team "Eliminator Tournament." It will feature LWO, The O.C., and the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Baron Corbin wants another shot at 16-time WWE World Champion

When Baron Corbin won the Money in the Bank contract in 2017, it appeared that he was destined for big things. However, a backstage incident led to him getting a ton of heat and John Cena wound up burying Corbin in the opening match of SummerSlam that year. In the build-up to the PLE, the latter cashed in his contract in a losing effort to then-champion Jinder Mahal, thanks to Cena.

The Lone Wolf has not forgotten it, as he revealed on The Bump recently that he wants a rematch with John Cena after all these years:

"That man cost me my Money in the Bank. He beat me at SummerSlam. I would love one more shot at John Cena in a WWE ring. It's been a long time and I owe you a few," he said.

Since 2017, though, Corbin experienced a couple of highs in his career. Most notably, he retired WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. His resurgence commenced when he formed a tag team with Bron Breakker.

