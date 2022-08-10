"He's been married 18 times!" - Wrestling legend's hilarious reaction to Ric Flair's 'final match' (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestler Baron von Raschke was recently asked about 16-time world champion Ric Flair's 'final match' and had a hilarious response.

The Nature Boy wrestled his last in-ring match after teaming up with AEW star Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The superstar has wrestled retirement matches in the past, most notably against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, where he lost. But he would eventually return to wrestling again when he joined IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA).

During an interview with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Baron von Raschke had a hilarious response to being asked about Flair's last match. He apparently confused it with the number of Flair's marriages.

"Which final match? His first final match? His second final match? His third final match? He's been married 18 times! What are you talking about?"

When Apter clarified that he had been talking about an opponent in the ring and not a wife, the realization seemed to dawn on Raschke, who said, "Oh!"

The 16-time world champion has been married multiple times. He may not have been married as many times as Baron von Raschke claimed, but he tied the knot five times. He is currently with Wendy Barlow. The two had separated earlier but have since reconciled.

Ric Flair passed out during his last match

Flair's last match saw him push his own limits. As previously reported, he mentioned how he passed out twice during his match.

"At that point, along came the guitar. You know, bingo. When I was down, I passed out again. I just passed out, and Manny [Andrade] is going 'Sir, you have to wake up.' I had the brass knuckles. 'Sir, you have to wake up.' Okay, so then I woke up and I knew where we were and we're home. But I swear to God, twice during the match, I went completely black."

Flair is seemingly fine now and has even appeared in a wrestling event in Puerto Rico since then. It remains to be seen what is in store for The Nature Boy in the near future, as he has most likely bid adieu to the ring.

What did you think of Ric Flair's last match? Let us know in the comments section below!

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back to the Twitter post.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha