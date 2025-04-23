Batista, Jade Cargill, Tonga Loa, and others react to WWE star CM Punk's emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE stars, including Batista, Jade Cargill, and Tonga Loa, recently took to social media to react to CM Punk's emotional personal update. The Second City Saint was in action at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 41 against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Going into the bout, The Best in The World had Paul Heyman by his side. In the last stages of the bout, The Wiseman betrayed Punk and made it seem like he had done it for the OTC. However, Heyman shocked the whole world by turning on Reigns as well and aligning with Rollins.

The Second City Saint recently took to Instagram to send an emotional message after headlining 'Mania for the first time in his career. Punk thanked everyone who stood by his side throughout his career, including his fans and his family. The former World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that he was overwhelmed with emotions before highlighting that this year's WrestleMania was the best.

Several current and former WWE stars reacted with a like on CM Punk's emotional post, including Batista, Jade Cargill, Tonga Loa, Malakai Black, Lexis King, Zachary Wentz, Axiom, Dexter Lumis, Ivar, Dakota Kai, Pat McAfee, Carmelo Hayes, Ricky Saints, Je'Von Evans, Damian Priest, Mustafa Ali, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, Karmen Petrovic, and more.

Meanwhile, Jackie Redmond, Danhausen, Mike Santana, and Trick Williams left wholesome comments.

WWE veteran wants to return to manage CM Punk or Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 41

Former WWE manager Armando Estrada recently took to X/Twitter to offer his services to either CM Punk or Roman Reigns after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

"My services might be available if a certain Chicagoan or member of the Samoan dynasty is in the market for a manager. #WrestleMania41 #WWEWrestleMania #WrestleMania," Estrada wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for CM Punk's storyline with Paul Heyman going forward.

