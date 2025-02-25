Batista looks back at the beginning of the end of his WWE career

WWE legend Batista reflected on the beginning of the end of his wrestling career today on social media. The veteran has become a successful actor in Hollywood following his retirement from the ring.

Triple H retired the veteran at WrestleMania 35 by defeating him in a No Holds Barred match. Their rivalry started with The Animal brutally attacking Ric Flair on the February 25, 2019, edition of RAW. The 56-year-old shared a throwback to his attack on Flair and noted that it took place six years ago.

"February 2019," he wrote.

The former champion recently shared an update on social media showing his appearance in the film The Last Showgirl, in which he looked completely unrecognizable. He was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold, and he still has not been honored at the ceremony during WrestleMania weekend.

Batista opens up about mental struggles while with WWE

Wrestling veteran Batista recently discussed his mental struggles while performing as a WWE Superstar.

In an interview with Arizona's Family, Batista shared that he would get anxious before every match and would scream during his entrance. He added that once he screamed, his anxiety went away, and he would relax ahead of his match.

"When I started wrestling, I was literally physically sick before I walked out from the curtain," he confessed. "I used to walk out and [screams]. And all my anxiety was gone. And that's what it is. I get nervous, and I get self-conscious, and then I get anxious, but as soon as I go [screams] it goes away. It's easy for me to do that – I can relax from there. As soon as I get that out, I can relax from there," Batista said. [H/T: USA Network]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The two-time WWE Champion had an impressive career in professional wrestling and is now thriving as an actor. Only time will tell when he will finally be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

