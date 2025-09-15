  • home icon
  • Former WWE champion breaks character to comment on AJ Lee's return

Former WWE champion breaks character to comment on AJ Lee's return

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:47 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee is a former Divas Champion (source: WWE.com)

AJ Lee finally made her return to WWE. Now, a former champion has even broken character to comment on it.

Bayley has been one of the best female performers in the entire WWE. She has remained consistent for the past couple of years. However, in recent weeks, she has appeared in disturbing vignettes where she has begun to doubt herself. At times, it looks like she is torn between remaining a baby face or turning heel, which has hinted at a major upcoming change.

A fan recently posted an old clip of AJ Lee, where she was all praise for Bayley. The Role Model caught wind of this clip and said that the former Divas Champion was worth the wait.

"You were worth the wait!! 🥰🦄🦄🦄🦄"

Check out her tweet here:

Jim Cornette explains how WWE could ruin AJ Lee's return

Over a week ago, AJ Lee finally made her return to the WWE and attacked Becky Lynch. She then stole The Man's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Last week on RAW, Lee confronted Lynch while wearing the latter's title. She even challenged Becky and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that given the personal nature of this feud, Becky and AJ needed to engage in a brawl when they face off instead of having a technical match, since it would ruin the buildup.

"This is a personal issue. That is what wrestling has been missing for a long time. The only thing that will ruin it is if AJ and Becky, in this tag team match that they’re about to set up here soon on RAW, when they have it, if AJ and Becky start trying to wrestle and do one tackle, drop down, hip toss, hurricanrana, f*cking dive, it’ll kill it," he said.

It will be interesting to see if AJ will win her return match at Wrestlepalooza.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
