Former WWE champion breaks character to comment on AJ Lee's return

AJ Lee finally made her return to WWE. Now, a former champion has even broken character to comment on it.Bayley has been one of the best female performers in the entire WWE. She has remained consistent for the past couple of years. However, in recent weeks, she has appeared in disturbing vignettes where she has begun to doubt herself. At times, it looks like she is torn between remaining a baby face or turning heel, which has hinted at a major upcoming change.A fan recently posted an old clip of AJ Lee, where she was all praise for Bayley. The Role Model caught wind of this clip and said that the former Divas Champion was worth the wait.&quot;You were worth the wait!! 🥰🦄🦄🦄🦄&quot;Check out her tweet here:Jim Cornette explains how WWE could ruin AJ Lee's returnOver a week ago, AJ Lee finally made her return to the WWE and attacked Becky Lynch. She then stole The Man's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Last week on RAW, Lee confronted Lynch while wearing the latter's title. She even challenged Becky and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that given the personal nature of this feud, Becky and AJ needed to engage in a brawl when they face off instead of having a technical match, since it would ruin the buildup.&quot;This is a personal issue. That is what wrestling has been missing for a long time. The only thing that will ruin it is if AJ and Becky, in this tag team match that they’re about to set up here soon on RAW, when they have it, if AJ and Becky start trying to wrestle and do one tackle, drop down, hip toss, hurricanrana, f*cking dive, it’ll kill it,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if AJ will win her return match at Wrestlepalooza.