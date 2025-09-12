WWE could ruin AJ Lee's in-ring return; veteran explains why

A veteran has revealed how WWE could ruin AJ Lee's in-ring return. The former Divas Champion returned to WWE after a 10-year hiatus last week on SmackDown. She immediately went after Becky Lynch, beating down the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Lee also made an appearance this week on RAW while still holding Lynch's Title. She agreed to return the Championship but asked The Man to accept a mixed tag-team match at Wrestlepalooza. Seth Rollins accepted the challenge, setting up AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.

The match will mark Lee's return to the ring, and fans are excited to see what goes down. WWE veteran Jim Cornette is also looking forward to the clash, but he revealed one way in which Lee's big in-ring return could be ruined on his Drive Thru podcast.

Ad

Trending

"This is a personal issue. That is what wrestling has been missing for a long time. The only thing that will ruin it is if AJ and Becky, in this tag team match that they’re about to set up here soon on RAW, when they have it, if AJ and Becky start trying to wrestle and do one tackle, drop down, hip toss, hurricanrana, f*cking dive, it’ll kill it," he said.

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Cornette mentioned that with the brewing hatred and the current angle, fans would want to see the two stars in a brawl rather than a technical wrestling match.

"They wanna see these two beat the sh*t out of each other. I’m not saying they can’t body slam somebody, but if they start doing just goddamn Cirque du Soleil cartwheel wrestling, it’ll kill it. They want to see these two f*cking fight and beat the sh*t out of each other,” he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

AJ Lee had her last WWE match on RAW

On September 20 at Wrestlepalooza, fans will finally get to see AJ Lee compete in the ring for the first time since 2015. Lee teamed up with Paige, aka Saraya, at WrestleMania 31 as they beat The Bella Twins.

The next night on RAW, Lee competed in her final WWE match to date. She teamed up with Paige and Naomi to take on The Bella Twins and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. The match ended with Naomi getting the win for her team.

Ad

Shortly afterward, it was announced that Lee would be retiring from in-ring competition. It emerged that injury to her cervical spine was a big reason behind her calling it a day.

But now, AJ Lee is all set to lace up her boots and has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!