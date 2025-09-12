WWE could ruin AJ Lee's in-ring return; veteran explains why

A veteran has revealed how WWE could ruin AJ Lee's in-ring return. The former Divas Champion returned to WWE after a 10-year hiatus last week on SmackDown. She immediately went after Becky Lynch, beating down the Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Lee also made an appearance this week on RAW while still holding Lynch's Title. She agreed to return the Championship but asked The Man to accept a mixed tag-team match at Wrestlepalooza. Seth Rollins accepted the challenge, setting up AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.
The match will mark Lee's return to the ring, and fans are excited to see what goes down. WWE veteran Jim Cornette is also looking forward to the clash, but he revealed one way in which Lee's big in-ring return could be ruined on his Drive Thru podcast.
"This is a personal issue. That is what wrestling has been missing for a long time. The only thing that will ruin it is if AJ and Becky, in this tag team match that they’re about to set up here soon on RAW, when they have it, if AJ and Becky start trying to wrestle and do one tackle, drop down, hip toss, hurricanrana, f*cking dive, it’ll kill it," he said.
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
Cornette mentioned that with the brewing hatred and the current angle, fans would want to see the two stars in a brawl rather than a technical wrestling match.
"They wanna see these two beat the sh*t out of each other. I’m not saying they can’t body slam somebody, but if they start doing just goddamn Cirque du Soleil cartwheel wrestling, it’ll kill it. They want to see these two f*cking fight and beat the sh*t out of each other,” he added.
You can watch the video below:
AJ Lee had her last WWE match on RAW
On September 20 at Wrestlepalooza, fans will finally get to see AJ Lee compete in the ring for the first time since 2015. Lee teamed up with Paige, aka Saraya, at WrestleMania 31 as they beat The Bella Twins.
The next night on RAW, Lee competed in her final WWE match to date. She teamed up with Paige and Naomi to take on The Bella Twins and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. The match ended with Naomi getting the win for her team.
Shortly afterward, it was announced that Lee would be retiring from in-ring competition. It emerged that injury to her cervical spine was a big reason behind her calling it a day.
But now, AJ Lee is all set to lace up her boots and has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!