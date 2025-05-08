Bayley 'bro-zones' male WWE star

Bayley 'bro-zoned' a male WWE star ahead of this week's SmackDown. The response came after the former Women's Champion was asked out on social media.
During an appearance on the INSIGHT podcast a few weeks ago, The Role Model claimed she would like to be a part of a romantic storyline. Meanwhile, on last week's NXT episode, Ashante "Thee" Adonis was dumped by his on-screen girlfriend, Karmen Petrovic.
Furious at his ex-girlfriend after the breakup, the former Hit Row member declared himself single and ready to mingle before hitting on and asking Bayley out. Today, the former Damage CTRL member has finally responded to Ashante Adonis.
Bayley rejected the 32-year-old male star's romantic advance by calling him "brother," effectively bro-zoning him.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
"You don’t even follow me brother.✌🏼," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
Veteran says Bayley's WWE career was negatively affected due to her relationship with current AEW star
The Hugger has always been open about her real-life close bond with AEW's Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE). She also attended the show in Tony Khan's company, where The Boss made her debut.
Speaking on an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman stated that Bayley's WWE career suffered because of her public friendship with AEW's Mercedes Mone.
"When you make it public that you are best friends with Mercedes Mone, as much as they want to say it doesn't matter, if you're taking pictures and hanging out with AEW's biggest female star, that's gonna come back to bite you. It just is. And she even said with [Chris] Van Vliet. She was like, 'Oh, I love wrestling. I'm gonna show up everywhere.' Clearly, she doesn't care as much about her career as she does about supporting her friend. And maybe that's okay," he said.
Only time will tell if Bayley will be involved in a romantic angle with someone else after she has rejected Ashante Adonis' offer.