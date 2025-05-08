Bayley 'bro-zones' male WWE star

Bayley 'bro-zoned' a male WWE star ahead of this week's SmackDown. The response came after the former Women's Champion was asked out on social media.

Ad

During an appearance on the INSIGHT podcast a few weeks ago, The Role Model claimed she would like to be a part of a romantic storyline. Meanwhile, on last week's NXT episode, Ashante "Thee" Adonis was dumped by his on-screen girlfriend, Karmen Petrovic.

Furious at his ex-girlfriend after the breakup, the former Hit Row member declared himself single and ready to mingle before hitting on and asking Bayley out. Today, the former Damage CTRL member has finally responded to Ashante Adonis.

Ad

Trending

Bayley rejected the 32-year-old male star's romantic advance by calling him "brother," effectively bro-zoning him.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"You don’t even follow me brother.✌🏼," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran says Bayley's WWE career was negatively affected due to her relationship with current AEW star

The Hugger has always been open about her real-life close bond with AEW's Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE). She also attended the show in Tony Khan's company, where The Boss made her debut.

Speaking on an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman stated that Bayley's WWE career suffered because of her public friendship with AEW's Mercedes Mone.

Ad

"When you make it public that you are best friends with Mercedes Mone, as much as they want to say it doesn't matter, if you're taking pictures and hanging out with AEW's biggest female star, that's gonna come back to bite you. It just is. And she even said with [Chris] Van Vliet. She was like, 'Oh, I love wrestling. I'm gonna show up everywhere.' Clearly, she doesn't care as much about her career as she does about supporting her friend. And maybe that's okay," he said.

Ad

Only time will tell if Bayley will be involved in a romantic angle with someone else after she has rejected Ashante Adonis' offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More