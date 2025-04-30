Bayley gets asked out by WWE star

A WWE Superstar has seemingly asked Bayley out on social media. This proposal was made after the former Women's World Champion recently expressed her desire to be in a romantic storyline on television.
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Bayley stated that she would like to be involved in a romantic angle someday. Meanwhile, Karmen Petrovic officially ended her on-screen relationship with Ashante "Thee" Adonis on this week's NXT. He was laid out with a Roundhouse Kick by the 29-year-old after she suffered a loss to Sol Ruca in a singles match.
The former Hit Row member went off on social media after being dumped by Petrovic, declaring himself single and ready to mingle. Given that The Role Model recently expressed her interest in a romantic storyline, Ashante Adonis seemingly asked her out on X.
"Hey, @itsBayleyWWE, I Heard You Are Looking For Romance 🌹," he wrote.
Check out the star's post below:
Bayley's attacker revealed on this week's WWE RAW
The Role Model was scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, she was mysteriously attacked before The Show of Shows.
Becky Lynch made her massive return on Night Two, replacing Bayley as Valkyria's tag team partner. The Irish duo captured the tag team title from The Judgment Day stars. However, on RAW after WrestleMania, Morgan and Rodriguez reclaimed the Women's Tag Team Championship from Big Time Becks and the Bird Lady. After the bout, Lynch turned heel and attacked Lyra.
This week on RAW, The Man shockingly revealed that she was the one who attacked and injured Bayley. She justified her assault by citing The Role Model's previous attacks on her over the years.
WWE recently confirmed that Bayley had suffered a shoulder injury due to the attack and that she would be out of action for a while.
Only time will tell when the veteran will return to weekly programming.