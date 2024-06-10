Bayley challenges major WWE Superstar ahead of RAW; she responds

Bayley has issued a challenge ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Ohio. The former Damage CTRL member captured the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL by defeating IYO SKY.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Natalya reacted to a clip from the Gigantic Pop podcast featuring former WWE star Matt Morgan and media personality Glenn Rubenstein. Morgan and Rubenstein praised Natalya for her longevity in the promotion, and the veteran responded by noting that she is approaching two decades in the promotion.

"Nearly two decades, uninterrupted. When I was first learning all of this, in Stu Hart’s Dungeon, I learned to build a foundation that would help me survive anything. That’s what I try to pass on to others so they can have that same longevity— IF their heart is in it," she wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bayley reacted to Natalya's post and referred to her as a "living legend." The Role Model added that she still wanted to have a match against the former champion.

"Living legend. I still want our match 👀," wrote Bayley.

Natalya has now responded to the challenge on social media and accepted it while urging the WWE Women's Champion to make the match happen.

Expand Tweet

It was reported that neither Natalya nor her husband, TJ Wilson (formerly known as Tyson Kidd) had signed new contracts with the Stamford-based company.

Bayley breaks character to praise WWE SmackDown star

Bayley recently broke character to praise Tiffany Stratton following their rivalry earlier this year.

The veteran defended her title against Stratton and Naomi at Backlash France last month in Lyon and walked away with the victory. Speaking on WWE's The Bump last month, the 34-year-old spoke highly of the 25-year-old as a performer and noted that the former NXT Women's Champion already has a ton of confidence on the main roster.

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me. To be at that level, and to already have the confidence that she does, whether it is from the right place or not, you know? It is a little cocky. It is a little conceited, but it is fine," she said.

Bayley and Natalya have not competed in a singles match against each other since the December 4, 2020 edition of SmackDown during the Thunderdome Era. It will be interesting to see if the two stars reignite their rivalry in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback